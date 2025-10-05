Why the Raiders Haven't Lost Confidence in Geno Smith
The Las Vegas Raiders are hoping for a bounce-back game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.
Carroll Not Worried One Bit
The Raiders have not gotten off to the start they had hoped for. Not only are they 1-3, but their offseason addition of Geno Smith has not quite worked out, as he leads the National Football League in interceptions. Still, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll expressed confidence in Smith.
“I'm not worried about his confidence. No, he knows. He has to reevaluate the timing of the of the choice. He was too comfortable in the throw. He ripped it. He ripped both those throws feeling like the ball is going to get there. What I'm concerned about is I want to make sure we're practicing him so that he understands that some of those shows aren't there," Carroll said.
"He hits everything in practice. He's ridiculously accurate and has been the whole time we've been together. And so, he's really confident and thought he could get it, and game speed was a little bit different. So, that's where he grows. The game speed is a little bit different than the practice that we can create and some of those choices go to check downs.”
Prior to practice this week, Smith explained how he mentally handles adversity. Smith has faced his fair share of ups and downs both personally and professionally. After starting 1-3, Smith has leaned on some of those experiences to help him stay positive through a difficult situation.
"Well, you've got to focus. Man, i's not easy to do, but luckily for me, I've had a lot of obstacles that I've had to overcome in my life, and it's really always gave me great perspective. So, anytime there's a mishap or a play that you wish you can have back, you really can't get it back, so you've got to focus on the next play," Smith said.
"And so that's what I do. I focus on being where my feet are, being here in the right now. Again, things outside of my control are the things that I can't get back. I've got to focus on what I can control, and I feel like I do a pretty good job of that."
