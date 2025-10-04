Pete Carroll Sheds Light on Brock Bowers' Health
The Las Vegas Raiders began the season with hopes of improvement on both sides of the ball, especially on offense. Among other moves, the Raiders hired Chip Kelly as their third offensive coordinator in as many years.
The Raiders' offense features tight end Brock Bowers, who had the best rookie season of any rookie tight end in NFL history last season. Bowers was set to stake his claim as the league's best tight end when this season stared
Hard at Work
Before practicing this week, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll gave an update on Bowers who missed multiple practices leading up to Week 5. Las Vegas' offense has not been the same since Bowers' injury in Week 1.
The Raiders have been fortunate that Bowers did not miss any games because of the knee injury. However, there is no denying he is not the same player as he normally is. Las Vegas may need to consider sitting Bowers and letting him fully recover.
"Well, we're still trying to go to him. We're still trying to get the ball to him and use him for all of the great skills that he has. So, nothing's changed in that regard. I think we're going to see him better as he gets rid of that brace that he's wearing in a couple weeks or whenever that happens,” Carroll said.
The Raiders have been able to get by with Bowers still on the field, as they have found ways to get him the ball. Still, Carroll noted that he would like to get Bowers the ball even more, as good things usually happen for the Raiders when Bowers gets the ball.
“It's worked out well to have him plan. He's been out there, and then he's been able to practice and prepare and all of that. And he's an incredible asset to our team. But we would love for him to get the ball more," Carroll said.
"Unfortunately, it's happened in a couple games where we've got him late more than early, and that's not by design at all. It's just we've been trying to get things going, but it just didn't happen. So, we'll continue to work at that. We love going to him."
