How Raiders, Pete Carroll Era Faces Major Challenge vs Colts
The Las Vegas Raiders' Week 5 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts will present the Silver and Black with a new set of challenges.
Colts Present Issues for the Raiders
Raiders quarterback Geno Smith noted the talent on the Colts' roster. Indianapolis' defense has played solid football over the first month of the season. Conversely, the Raiders' offense has struggled for the most part over that same time frame.
"First of all, man, I would say they've got star power. When you look up front with DeForest Buckner and Grover [Stewart], I think they're two of the better interior guys that we're going to see all year. With [Laiatu] Latu and Kwity Paye, two first-round draft picks, guys who are developing like we all are, and I mean they show a lot of explosion on tape. So things we got to account for, Zaire Franklin, middle linebacker, 150 tackles a year,” Smith said.
“He does this thing every single year. And then we know about Camryn Bynum in the back end, two proven corners with Charvarius Ward and Xavien Howard. So, they've got guys all over the place, man. All those guys are capable and can make plays. It's about how we execute, though. We're going to see good teams every single week, and we're a good team. So, we've got to go out there and prove it. we've got to go out there and execute, prove ourselves. And I feel really good about it."
Smith knows that he and the Raiders' offense must improve their overall play, especially with offensive tackle Kolton Miller. Specifically, Smith and the Raiders' offense must find creative ways to get playmakers like running back Ashton Jeanty more involved in the offense.
"Yeah, I mean we want to get Ashton involved any way we can. As you guys can see as we've been saying all along, he's such a dynamic player. He's only growing as he goes along, and I think we all are as an offense,” Smith said.
“But I think what he showed and displayed is what we've always seen from him. And yeah, if we can get him going in the passing game, that's great. If we can hand it off to him and let him do his thing, that's great as well. Just always trying to get the ball in the hands of our playmakers, and he's one of those guys we got to get involved."
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in on this and more.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this take