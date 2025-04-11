Geno Smith Leaning on Valuable Lessons to Guide Him
The Las Vegas Raiders have been searching for an experienced quarterback who is also talented enough to succeed in Las Vegas despite the team's deficiencies.
After trading a third-round pick to the Seattle Seahawks, the Raiders hope veteran quarterback Geno Smith can be that guy. Smith has spent many years in the National Football League and is undoubtedly the best quarterback on the Raiders' roster.
Smith is the Raiders' best quarterback in a while. He has proven himself a competent option as the team's starter. The veteran quarterback has always handled himself professionally, and he has produced when called upon.
Doing so convinced Pete Carroll that Smith could be nearly as successful in Las Vegas as he was in Seattle.
As Smith transitions to Las Vegas and begins to make his presence felt with his new teammates, he noted that one of his primary goals is to be the best teammate possible. Smith looks forward to coaching up his new teammates similar to how he did his former teammates.
At his introductory press conference, Smith credited his time as a backup as some of the most valuable years of his career. He believes his lessons from more experienced veterans were critical to his future success.
"Yeah, I just believe in being a really good teammate, and I believe it's important to the team that if I were to step into the game, that we would have to go out there and win. And I always wanted to be the reason for that. And when I was with Russell [Wilson], when I was with Phil [Phillip Rivers], when I was with Eli [Manning], Ryan Fitzpatrick, I always looked at myself as a second coach," Smith said.
"And I would be out there on the field, Pete [Carroll] would be out there, and I'm coaching Russ, like, 'Hey man, fourth quarter. You're Kobe Bryant, go out there and win the game for us.' I'm just talking to him and giving him the same thing that I would want in return. So, I think it comes down to the golden rule, 'Treat others as you want to be treated.' And that's kind of how I live my life. I want to make sure that I'm always ready like the cliche says, so you don't have to get ready."
Be sure you follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.