Taking a Look at the Raiders' Strength of Schedule
The Las Vegas Raiders have revamped their offense and filled holes on the defense in affordable ways. With the league set to release each team's schedule for the upcoming season, Dharya Sharma of the Sporting News took a look at the Raiders' strength of schedule.
"The Raiders haven't made the playoffs since 2021 and have suffered three straight losing seasons. However, things are looking up, as [Pete] Carroll will look to establish a gritty culture and lead Las Vegas back into relevancy. The team also added some exciting new pieces this offseason, including a massive upgrade at quarterback with Geno Smith," Sharma said.
"Reaching the playoffs in 2025 would be a remarkable turnaround from the Raiders, but they're going to have to earn it. According to Warren Sharp of Sharp Football Analysis, Las Vegas has the 15th toughest schedule in the NFL. Sharp calculates strength of schedule by using projected 2025 win totals from Vegas oddsmakers. Carroll's squad has the sixth-toughest schedule in the AFC."
Sharma noted that although the strength of schedule gives an idea of how difficult each team's upcoming season may be, it is not completely accurate, as it is based on last season's results and teams have changed over the offseason.
Still, strength of schedule is a relatively good measurement of what to expect, as most teams do not change that drastically from season to season. Furthermore, the Raiders are arguably one of the teams that have changed the most from last season to this upcoming season.
"Though strength of schedule can also be measured with 2024 win totals, that isn't an accurate way to do so, as teams go through a ton of change throughout the offseason, which can be good and bad," Sharma said.
"We'll see if the Raiders can find some success in 2025 with all the changes that occurred this offseason. There is a ton of optimism right now in Las Vegas, and it could lead to an exciting or disappointing season."
The Raiders' front office has repeatedly said they are focused on the Raiders and only the Raiders. With all of the changes that have happened inside of the Raiders organization and on its roster, focusing on themselves is likely the best idea for the Silver and Black.
