All Eyes on Geno Smith as Raiders Hit the Road in Pivotal Matchup
After failing to get much of anything going against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2, the Las Vegas Raiders will travel east to face the Washington Commanders. Both teams enter the matchup having just lost.
Smith Must Quickly Regroup
The Raiders traded for Geno Smith to help solve their quarterback issues on the field, but also to bolster their leadership. Smith has been in the National Football League for over a decade, gaining valuable experience that he can use to help lead the Silver and Black.
Earlier this week, Smith explained how his experiences help somewhat, but only so much.
“Yeah, I think it helps. But I think, man, like this is a new experience. It's the first time with the Raiders that I've experienced a loss, and it's time for me to figure out what that's like. And so, I think those experiences in the past will help, but there's always going to be new experiences,” Smith said.
“There'll be more experiences here in the future that we'll have to learn from and overcome. So, I really look forward to the challenges. You know, that's something that I've known about myself. I embrace challenges, and I don't think this would be any different.”
The Raiders' loss to the Chargers on Monday night put them behind schedule, considering the Commanders had 10 days off between their last game and Sunday's matchup against Las Vegas. Although Washington will not have Daniels, their extra time off could help make up for that.
Smith expressed his thoughts on the short week the Raiders had to prepare. Some view the short turnaround as a disadvantage. Smith is not one of those people, as he relishes the opportunity to get back on the field and move past his three-interception performance on Monday night.
“I think the shorter week actually helps you. The faster we can get to the game, the faster we get that bad taste out of our mouth. So, having a short week, we know there's a quick turnaround. The emphasis is on getting your body right and preparing, learning the new opponent, getting yourself together and getting ready to go out there to the East Coast and get it done," Smith said.
