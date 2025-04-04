Grading the Raiders' Contract Extension of Geno Smith
The Las Vegas Raiders traded for Geno Smith a few weeks ago in a move that upgrades their quarterback position and helps head coach Pete Carroll's transition to Las Vegas. Smith and Carroll look to replicate the success they had in Seattle, but this time with the Silver and Black.
Las Vegas has made other, less notable moves, but Smith's addition addressed the team's most significant need entering the offseason. Smith gives the Raiders an unquestionable starting-caliber quarterback, which they have not had since parting ways with Derek Carr.
Jacob Camenker of USA TODAY graded the contract extension positively, noting that the Raiders upgraded at the most critical position.
"There are plenty of positives for the Raiders in acquiring Smith. He is clearly an upgrade over what the team had at quarterback last season and has familiarity with Pete Carroll, having played for the veteran coach for five years in Seattle," Camenker said.
"The biggest question is whether Smith fits Las Vegas' timeline for contention. He turns 35 in October and the Raiders were one of the worst teams in the league last season. They need to add a lot to their roster to contend."
Camenker noted that the Raiders play in one of the most challenging divisions in the National Football League, which will likely make things tough for Carroll and the Raiders in their first season together. Luckily for both, growing pains are to be expected when starting over with a new coach.
"It could be a challenge, especially playing in the loaded AFC West, which sent three teams to the playoffs last season. As such, opting for an older quarterback can be questioned," Camenker said.
"All told Smith is better than any quarterback the Raiders might have landed in the third round of the draft, so the capital they surrendered to get him was sensible. He then got a solid, market-value deal, so it's hard to complain much about Las Vegas' maneuvers given how poor its quarterback play was last season."
Camenker gave the Raiders a B grade for the extension they gave Smith. Considering how bad things have gone for the Raiders at quarterback lately, Camenker's grade seems fair.
Be sure to follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.