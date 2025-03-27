Superlatives For Top Raiders OL Targets
The Las Vegas Raiders need to build their offensive line through the NFL Draft.
They have the right pieces thanks to good drafting, notably last season's selections of Jackson Powers-Johnson and DJ Glaze. If they continue to add to their depth, however, where should they look?
Pro Football Focus' Dalton Wasserman compiled the best superlatives and the offensive lineman that possess them.
Who stood out the most?
Best Hands in Pass Blocking: LSU's Will Campbell & Alabama's Tyler Booker
Wasserman on Campbell: "Campbell has faced questions throughout the pre-draft process about whether his arm length could pose an issue. What hasn’t been a problem, though, is his hand technique, which he uses effectively to offset that lack of length. He rarely loses in pass protection against speed rushers, largely because he controls them with sound technique as they try to turn the corner."
Wasserman on Booker: "Booker’s hands are like vice grips in pass protection — once he locks on, defenders rarely break free. That trait helped him to an 86.5 pass-blocking grade in 2024, which ranked 13th among FBS guards. While questions remain about his overall athleticism, his length and hand strength provide a solid foundation as an interior pass protector."
Best Feet in Pass Blocking: NDSU's Grey Zabel & Texas' Kelvin Banks Jr.
Wasserman on Zabel: "This is cheating a bit, as Zabel primarily played tackle over the past two seasons. But with experience at all five positions, he’s expected to transition inside at the NFL level. Regardless of alignment, his sound footwork has helped him earn an elite 94.3 pass-blocking grade over the past two years. He also proved himself against higher-level competition during Senior Bowl week. Zabel projects to fill a similar role in the NFL as Graham Barton did in last year’s draft class."
Wasserman on Banks: "Banks has logged the fourth-most pass-blocking snaps in college football over the past three seasons, and he’s handled the workload impressively, thanks to his athleticism and refined footwork. His 88.8 pass-blocking grade over that span puts him in the same tier as 2024 first-rounders Joe Alt and Olu Fashanu. Much like Will Campbell, Banks has found a way to overcome below-average length and emerge as one of the class’s most reliable pass protectors."
Best at Maintaining Blocks: Missouri's Armand Membou & Cincinnati's Luke Kandra
Wasserman on Membou: "Membou’s run blocking took a significant leap in 2024, as his 87.6 run-blocking grade ranked fifth among all FBS players. He also led the 2025 draft class with 10 big-time blocks — plays graded at +1.0 or higher on PFF’s scale. His blend of power and agility in Missouri’s outside-zone scheme is sure to catch the attention of several teams picking in the top half of the first round."
Wasserman on Kandra: "Speaking of reliable outside-zone blockers, Cincinnati’s Luke Kandra could draw interest from teams targeting that skill set in the middle rounds. His footwork and technique have helped him produce 12 big-time blocks over the past two seasons. While he may not overwhelm defenders with raw power, he consistently works to create and sustain advantageous angles in the run game."
Most Versatile: Arizona's Jonah Savaiinaea & NDSU's Grey Zabel
Wasserman on Savaiinaea: "Savaiinaea lined up at left tackle, right tackle, right guard and even as an extra tight end during his time at Arizona. Regardless of where he played, he consistently showcased the pass-blocking ability that should help him stick in the NFL. While he saw the most reps at right tackle, his versatility across multiple positions gives him plenty of options at the next level."
Wasserman on Zabel: "Zabel logged snaps at all five offensive line positions during his time at North Dakota State. While he’s unlikely to stick at tackle long-term, he could provide depth there in a pinch. More realistically, he projects as an interior lineman with the potential to develop into a long-term starter at guard or center. His athleticism makes him an especially strong fit for a zone-blocking scheme."
Be sure to follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK HERE.