Where the Raiders Can Look to Build the Interior
The Las Vegas Raiders lost a key cog in their interior offensive line when they cut Andre James. While they have serviceable players in the interior and a star in Jackson Powers-Johnson (including recent signee Alex Cappa), they could look to bolster the unit further in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Pro Football Focus' Trevor Sikkema compiled the top 300 prospects in the draft, and some intriguing potential targets for the Raiders landed high.
29. Grey Zabel, North Dakota State
Sikkema: "Zabel is a five-position lineman who brings everything but elite arm length to the position. He is an easy projected starter at center or guard for primarily a zone blocking scheme, but he is well-rounded enough to be run-game versatile."
48. Tyler Booker, Alabama
Sikkema: "Booker has some foot speed and balance issues that keep him from being a blue-chip prospect, but there is still a lot to like as a powerful, well-built, competitive and high football IQ guard prospect for a man/gap heavy run scheme."
76. Marcus Mbow, Purdue
Sikkema: "Mbow is small and struggles with NFL-level strength in pass protection and when displacing in the run game. But he moves extremely well and should get a shot to start at guard or tackle at some point during his rookie contract."
83. Jared Wilson, Alabama
Sikkema: "Wilson may be just a one-year starter, but he has the movement skills to be a starting center in the NFL if he can continue to improve his IQ and anticipation with more snaps."
91. Tate Ratledge, Georgia
Sikkema: "Ratledge isn't the most dynamic athlete, but his solid pass-blocking technique and downhill power in the run game give him a chance to be a starter in the NFL."
130. Willie Lampkin, North Carolina
Sikkema: "Lampkin's size is certainly concerning and could relegate him back to center, where he played just one game over the past two seasons. His technique and determination should give him a chance to prove his worth in the NFL with five years of outstanding college tape under his belt."
151. Luke Kandra, Cincinnati
Sikkema: "Kandra's athleticism and measured approach to the game give him the floor of a solid zone scheme backup and an average starter's ceiling. The end result will depend on his ability to play with better pad level and flexibility."
