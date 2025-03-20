Latest SI Mock Draft Has LSU Star to Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders have been having a good offseason so far. All their free-agent signings are players that head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Spytek think can help the team win more games next season.
The Raiders are looking to get things turned around in a hurry next season and not have to sit and wait to get the franchise moving in the right direction.
Last season the Raiders had a young offensive line with the exception of veteran left tackle Kolton Miller. But to the surprise of many they played well and gave the new regime a solid building block heading into next season to work with.
A few of the Silver and Black free agent signings were offensive linemen that can come in and compete for a starting spot and teach the young core and develop them now and for the future. Now as the offseason continues to roll on, the next step is the 2025 NFL Draft next month.
The Raiders will have a lot of options on what player to take and at what position. Now that they have the quarterback position figured out for the 2025 season, they can make a pick that makes sense for the team in different areas.
Sports Illustrated's latest mock draft has the Raiders beefing up and adding to their offensive line. They have the Raiders taking offensive lineman Will Campbell out of Louisiana State University with the sixth overall pick.
"Ideally, the Raiders would trade out in this scenario, but Pete Carroll, GM John Spytek, and Tom Brady all understand that you win in the NFL at the point of attack," wrote Sports Illustrated. "The selection of Campbell makes the new-look Raiders that much better on the offensive line for a team with a newfound commitment to running the rock."
Campbell will be a great pick up for the Raiders in the first-round of the draft. He fits the scheme and if we know one thing about Carroll, he likes to run the ball. Carroll wants to make sure he has the best possible offensive line he can have and give his quarteback the best protection as well.
Campbell can come in and start right away for the Raiders or he can sit back and learn the NFL game before he fully takes over.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE