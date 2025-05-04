Podcast: Raiders Set Up for Definitive 2025 & a Former Raider Back to the NFL?
The Las Vegas Raiders 2025 offseason has garnered high praise from the pundits, but winning the offseason is not the priority.
With Al Davis’s famous mantra of “Just Win Baby,” the mentality is winning twelve months per year in every phase of the process.
Our latest Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast discusses the Silver and Black being set up for a definitive 2025, and a former Raider preparing for an NFL return.
You can watch the entire podcast below:
Christmas came early for the Raider Nation when CB Darien Porter was available in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Below is a partial transcript of his comments after the selection.
CB Darien Porter
Q: You mentioned having played receiver. How much do you think that helps you as far as playing corner?
Porter: "It's very helpful, especially pre-snap; kind of getting a feel for the formation, where receivers are lining up, what their splits are, is number one or number two on or off the ball. There's a lot of things that from playing, having so much time dedicated to the other side of the ball, that I have been able to bring over to the defensive side. And it gives me a little bit of an advantage kind of knowing what the offense might be doing in certain formations or in any given down or something."
Q: You play so physically, does it help you that you're not a guy who's penalized because you played receiver, you played those other spots, so you know how to use your body? Is that why you're so effective with your physicality?
Porter: "I think that's certainly a part of it. Obviously, like you said, playing the offensive side of the ball, you understand what's a penalty and what's not. But I've had great coaching over the years and my couple seasons. And we try to play as technical and as clean as possible. So, that's kind of just been drilled in me from the beginning. So, I give big credit to my coach, Coach [Hank] Poteat as well too for that."
Q: Classically, Pete Carroll is known for liking big corners, such as yourself. For that reason, did you kind of think maybe you'd be on the Raiders radar, and do you see yourself as being a fit in Pete Carroll's style of defense?
Porter: "Absolutely. I'm very excited to get to work just seeing what he's done with someone like Richard Sherman and seeing his physical profile. It's exciting for me as someone who's still got some improving and growing to do at the position. I'm excited to get to work with people who have these players under their resume. It makes me very excited. I'm ready to get to work like right now. But yes, I think it's a great fit, and I'm very grateful for it."
Please take the time to discover us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr so you never miss another story on the 2025 Raiders!
Please don't hesitate to join us at our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.