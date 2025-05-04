Analyst Predicts Huge Turnaround Season for Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders are the current definition of rebuild in the National Football League. While the team has had a rotating door of front office personnel, the new leaders in charge seem to have a better grasp of what this franchise needed. And it has shown seemingly right away.
Nailing their 2025 NFL Draft process, the Raiders bring in a slew of new players that will hopefully help the cause sooner rather than later. Pairing them with veteran head coach Pete Carroll, as well as other veterans the franchise possesses, the Raiders' rebuild could be on the horizon quicker than initially thought.
Making several additions through the offseason, as well as extending the impact players in the form of Maxx Crosby and new quarterback Geno Smith, the Raiders have players they can build the franchise around for multiple years into the future. That is, if everything goes right.
With a new found responsibility in the front office to get this franchise back on track, the Raiders have done so, as they could be one of, if not the most improved team this offseason. That being said, analyst Rich Eisen believes that the Raiders are the franchise most deserving of a turnaround season going into 2025.
"They have a better quarterback, and they have a better way about themselves, and they have a north star in a head coach that's going to have them believing," Eisen said. "The Raiders are the number one team in the NFL right now, set for a turnaround."
"I know that there is a lot of football stuff that I am not zeroing in on, I'm zeroing in on more of the spiritual and the zen and the mantra and the mindset, but that's much of the battle in the NFL."
Given all the young talent they possess, some of which showed what they can contribute last season, Las Vegas might just need to stay healthy if it means improving itself into an underdog candidate for the playoffs.
They do, however, have to fight in a division that had three playoff teams last season. The Raiders' backs could be against the wall, but that doesn't mean the feat isn't achievable.
