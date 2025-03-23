Raiders Will Need More From Alex Cappa
The Las Vegas Raiders signed guard Alex Cappa to a two-year deal a couple of weeks ago, near the beginning of free agency. They signed him just two days after the Cincinnati Bengals released him from their roster.
He is now projected to be their starting left guard next season, and if the Raiders want to walk away from free agency feeling like winners, he has to perform better next season than he did his last. There's a reason he was released from the Bengals.
There were three reasons: he was last place among NFL guards in allowing pressures, hurries, and quarterback sacks. He struggled a lot in his last season with the Bengals, which was surprising considering when he first signed there, he had such a positive impact.
It's no surprise that the Raiders were so eager to jump on a player who was considered one of the worst guards in the NFL. They needed offensive line help and were willing to take a shot on Cappa, but it also had to do with their management.
The Raiders organization has been vocal about minority owner Tom Brady's involvement with the off-season and draft process for the team. They're hoping that having one of the undisputed greats of the NFL in the background of their franchise will lead to success.
It just so happens that Cappa was drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2018 and was blocking for Brady when they won the Super Bowl. I don't believe the Raiders would sign Cappa that quickly if Brady wasn't involved.
With that being said, they are gonna need more from him if they want to be successful next season. He cannot be the same player who allowed 51 quarterback pressures, 36 hurries, and eight sacks. If those are the type of numbers he'll be putting up in the Silver and Black, the Raiders are going nowhere next season.
Not all of the responsibility of protecting newly acquired quarterback Geno Smith will fall on the shoulders of Cappa, and it's possible with their high draft pick, they bolster their offensive line to ensure that he is properly protected.
