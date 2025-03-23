Where Raiders' Favorite Mid-Round Targets Land on Big Board
The Las Vegas Raiders will have to build their foundation on the middle rounds of the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft. A deep draft class ensures that the odds are in their favor -- but where do their favorite mid-round targets land on the big board?
Pro Football Focus' Trevor Sikkema compiled the top 300 prospects in the draft, and below are some notable Raiders targets.
40. Trey Amos, CB, Mississippi
Sikkema: "Amos brings an ideal blend of size, movement skills and coverage scheme versatility to the cornerback position. While his explosiveness and speed aren't anything special, his 2024 film shows he has a CB2 floor in the NFL with the potential to be a CB1."
43. Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina
Sikkema: "Emmanwori is a tricky prospect who will require a leap of faith, considering where he's likely to be drafted. His elite athleticism and playmaking ability suggest his ceiling could be on par with a player like Kerby Joseph, but his underwhelming box play and questionable technique and instincts are more reminiscent of Isaiah Simmons, who was drafted in the first round in 2020 but has struggled to find a natural NFL position."
48. Tyler Booker, IOL, Alabama
Sikkema: "Booker has some foot speed and balance issues that keep him from being a blue-chip prospect, but there is still a lot to like as a powerful, well-built, competitive and high football IQ guard prospect for a man/gap heavy run scheme."
52. Cam Skattebo, RB, Arizona State
Sikkema: "Skattebo plays the game in a manner that is easy to love: with a massive chip on his shoulder. NFL teams will gravitate toward his mentality, balance, tackle-breaking ability and after-contact consistency. He has the physical makeup of a three-down back."
55. Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State
Sikkema: "Judkins is a strong north-to-south runner who generates impressive speed-to-power for consistent yards after the catch. However, his game lacks the creativity needed to consistently win in the NFL, independent of his offensive line. Behind a good line, he could rack up yards. Behind a subpar one, he could struggle to stand out."
59. Darien Porter, CB, Iowa State
Sikkema: "Porter is a rare prospect. He is a wide receiver-turned-cornerback with ideal ball skills, ranks above the 95th percentile in height and length and has an elite track background that translates to the field. He is still raw as just a one-year starter despite being a sixth-year player, but his special teams impact and sky-high potential are worth drafting in the middle rounds."
65. Kaleb Johnson, RB, Iowa
Sikkema: "Johnson is a physically gifted running back who excels with the ball in his hands. As an early-down player, he can be successful behind any blocking scheme with good vision, light footwork and impressive burst and power. However, his lack of polish and reliability in third-down situations could keep him from being an every-down running back."
67. Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame
Sikkema: "Morrison is a smart, smooth-moving man coverage cornerback with good instincts for making plays on the ball. Getting back to form after hip surgery and getting a bit stronger are the keys to a future starting outside cornerback role in a man coverage system — but really any system."
