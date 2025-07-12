Jackson Powers-Johnson is a Key Raiders Building Block
The Las Vegas Raiders have done a good job over the last few drafts in finding the right players to draft and that fit the Raiders' culture. The Raiders' young players have been good for their team, and we saw it last season when they had to come in and play in games because of the injuries that happened to other players. They did a good job and were ready for the moment.
This past draft, the Silver and Black did a good job addressing their needs and will look to have another good draft class that comes in and has an instant impact as well. That is what has been missing with the Raiders over the past few years, since they moved to Las Vegas. They have not drafted well, but the last two drafts have been very promising. Now we will have to see how they play together next season.
One player who was good in his rookie season was offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson. He played all over the offensive line last season. That is what makes him special in so many different ways. Powers-Johnson was ready for his chance and moment last season. And when he got it, he did not let it go. And once the Raiders saw him at the center position, they knew they had someone special.
Powers-Johnson is a huge building block for the Raiders, and in his second season, he can potentially be the best center in the National Football League. It is going to be fun to watch him in his second year and see how much he has developed his game and worked on it to become better.
"One guy I think that is a lock is Jackson Powers-Johnson," said Carpenter. "He is the Raiders center. That is his position. He has been working tirelessly with Maxx Crosby, demonstrating his work ethic. I have talked about JPJ ad nauseam."
"My respect for him as a player, a person. This is a kid that last year, when they picked him, I told you they got him much lower than where his value was. He was going to be a starter last year, he was."
Next season the Raiders offensive line will be anchor by Jackson Powers-Johnson right in the middle.
