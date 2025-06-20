Raiders' Jackson Powers-Johnson Raves About 'Electric' Pete Carroll
The Las Vegas Raiders have a new energy around them, thanks to new head coach Pete Carroll.
The 73-year-old, who had spent a year away from coaching, took over as the head coach of the Silver and Black in January. The Raiders needed a winner and someone who could instill an elite culture, and Carroll fit both those bills.
Some questioned if Carroll still had the energy to coach and build another strong culture with a new organization. So far, many Raiders players have said he is the same authentic and personable coach he has always been.
That includes center Jackson Powers-Johnson, who has loved coming into the building every day. He filled in as a guest on Maxx Crosby’s podcast, The Rush, while Crosby was away, and spoke about the energy Carroll brings.
“The energy has been electric,” he said. “It’s every single day. It isn’t one day because the media is here, it’s every single day. At least one team meeting, we’re doing a shoot-off, watching a cool movie trailer, or we’re watching the NBA Finals. We’re doing something that’s making everybody excited, and it goes for the coaches, too.”
Powers-Johnson said the players are not the only ones competing at practice.
“You’ve seen that clip of one of the coaches rolling in the balls. We do those bag drills to start off every practice. Honestly, the bag drills are not really to get us more conditioned. The coaches are competing against each other. They’ll film it, watch the coaches, and see what they’re doing. They’ll be doing celebrations. They’ll be doing ‘Duck, Duck, Goose.’ The coaches are competing to have more juice.”
The intent behind these competitions is to bring the coaches and players closer together.
“It’s cool to see coaches compete with other coaches, and not just players competing against each other. That’s where you get the division of player and coach. Now, it’s like, ‘I’m rocking with my dude. I’m rocking with my coaches.’ So, it’s really cool to see Coach Carroll do that.”
Carroll has brought an energy and a stability to an organization that has desperately needed it. Will it translate to wins on Sundays?
You can watch the full podcast episode with Powers-Johnson here.
You can follow us on X @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and stay up to date on our coverage of the Las Vegas Raiders, Powers-Johnson, and Pete Carroll.
Please let us know your thoughts and anything else on the Silver and Black and more when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.