Why Will Johnson is Best Pick for Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders are preparing for the 2025 NFL Draft, preparing for every possible outcome.
The Raiders are one of the most interesting and unpredictable teams picking in the top 10, as they could go in any direction on either side of the ball.
While many fans hope the team gets a franchise quarterback with that pick, the path to that realistically happening appears murky. They could address the other side of the ball with that being the case.
The Raiders' defense was good last season, but it is far from being one of the best in the league. Defensive coordinator Patrick Graham needs more pieces to call an elite defense.
One player very few people are talking about, who could be one of the best in the draft, is Michigan cornerback Will Johnson. Despite missing a good chunk of his 2024 season, Johnson profiles as arguably the best cornerback in the class.
If he’s on the board, it would be foolish for the Raiders not to take him and make him the face of the Silver and Black defense.
Let’s explain why.
Johnson's measurables are similar to those of Denver Broncos star Patrick Surtain II. While Surtain had more—and frankly, better—college tape, Johnson and Surtain are close in size and skill sets.
Surtain and Johnson are both 6-foot-2 and 202 pounds. Seriously, they are listed as having the same height and weight.
Both cornerbacks use their size to get physical and bother receivers in coverage. They both have impeccable footwork and technique, and Johnson could be a franchise-changing cornerback at the next level.
If the Raiders go with Johnson at No. 6, he would immediately shut down one side of the field, while Jakorian Bennett and Jack Jones handle the rest.
Johnson’s elite coverage ability would also allow the Raiders’ pass rush to get home more often. Imagine Maxx Crosby with more time to get after the quarterback.
Johnson is fully healed from his turf toe injury, so there should be no lingering concerns there.
The Raiders do not have the opportunity to draft game-changing defensive players like Johnson often. They should not squander this chance, should it be available.
