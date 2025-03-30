Former Raider Calls Jakobi Meyer Most Underrated NFL Player
One player that has been flying under the radar since becoming a member of the Las Vegas Raiders, is wide receiver Jakobi Meyers. Meyers has been a great addition for the Raiders since coming over from the New England Patriots.
Meyers has put on good back-to-back season with the Silver and Black. In 2023, he had 807 yards, eight touchdowns, and an average of just over 11 yards per catch.
In 2024, Meyers finally broke through and had his first 1000 yard receiving season. He had a total of 1,027 yards in 15 games, with four touchdowns, and averaged nearly 12 yards per catch.
Meyers also proved that he can be a true No. 1 receiver for the Silver and Black and in the NFL. After former receiver Davante Adams was traded last season, Meyers took over as the Raiders top receiver, and he proved to many that he can lead the Raiders' receiving core.
His former Raiders teammate Josh Jacobs, recently called Meyers one of the most underrated players in the National Football League.
“There’s a lot of people that be cold that really don’t get a chance to showcase what they can do,” said Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs. “I would say [who] shocked me the most, especially on a day-to-day basis… was Jakobi Meyers. He had no drops last year… when you see him at practice, he works. He does the grunt work. He does not care. He does not complain… He is a real one. I would say Jakobi because he is like that.”
Meyers will have an upgrade at the quarterback position throwing him the ball next season. Veteran quarterback Geno Smith will be under center for the Raiders next season and he will look to build great chemistry this offseason with Meyers.
All last offseason and training camp, our Hondo Carpenter spoke highly of Meyers and how he was the best player in camp and heading into last season. He was totally right.
The Raiders have not made a move to add another proven receiver this offseason, and that can be because of the trust and belief that new head coach Pete Carroll and new general manager John Spytek have in Meyers. Meyers will look to add another solid campaign with the team next season.
