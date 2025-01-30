Why Jakobi Meyers is Not Only Good for Raiders, But For Football
The Las Vegas Raiders may possess one of the better players in the up incoming in all of the NFL in Brock Bowers, but one Raider that should not be overlooked is wide receiver Jakobi Meyers. Since joining the Raiders, Meyers has proved to young Raider fans that they should never give up, because he certainly hasn't.
Since bursting on the scene in 2019 with the New England Patriots, Meyers has exceeded multiple expectations. Having not been drafted, Meyers has transformed his game terrifically over the years. Never giving up, Meyers was able to accomplish something that he had never done in 2024-25 with the Raiders.
Recording his first 1,000+ receiving yards in his sixth season in the league gave Meyers new found attention in football fans accross the league. After the departing of Davante Adams, Meyers could have easily stayed the player he had been for years prior, but took the leap into the limelight and flourished.
After not knowing if he would play football again (being an un-drafted free agent and all) to having an extended professional career and continued success past his "prime" is a feel good story for football. The NFL could easily showcase Meyers career as a 'never give up campaign', to motivate the younger players looking to chase their dreams.
Nowadays in football, fans are used to seeing these first round players breakout in their first season in the league. For Meyers, it has to be a feel good moment for him knowing that he never gave up on what his dream was; to play football. Luckily for him, the Raider Nation has adopted Meyers into one of their own, as he seems to be apart of the future plans for the Raiders at the wide receiving position.
After his sixth season break out year, Meyers should continue his success with the Raiders, especially since he is listed at the No.1 wide receiver slot. After a 1,000+ receiving yard season, Meyers put the league on notice to not overlook the talent he possesses.
Averaging 917 receiving yards in his two seasons with the Raiders, Meyers, 28, should be a guy the Raiders build around on offense, given that he and Bowers did something only a select few Raider duos have done before in the past.
