Examining Raiders' WR Jakobi Meyers' Current Role Within the Offense
The Las Vegas Raiders' new front office has had the utmost confidence in Jakobi Meyers.
Meyers' Impact
When Raiders Offensive Coordinator Chip Kelly took his role in Las Vegas, he did so expecting to have a healthy Brock Bowers and Jakobi Meyers. Bowers was hurt during Week 1, forcing added attntion to Meyers from opposing defenses.
Shortly before practice this week, Kelly explained why he believes Meyers' production appears to have taken a dip over the past few weeks. Las Vegas has had to change a few things offensively over the early part of the season.
“I think we've run the ball a little bit more in the last few weeks. So, when you run the ball, you're not throwing the ball. You can't run and throw at the same time, so it just depends on what the game plan is and where we are in some of the games,” Kelly said.
“The Chargers game, where we were behind, we threw the ball a lot more in that game just because it was a two-score game and we're trying to get back in the game. A lot of it sometimes ends up being a byproduct of the game. When you're in a close game, like you were against the Bears, or up like you were against the Titans, you're obviously going to run the ball more than you throw the ball.
The Raiders refused Meyers' trade request just before the season started, as they belived he was a central part of their plans this season. That was the case early on, but it is evident that teams have gone to great lengths to take away one of Geno Smith's favorite targets.
Meyers finished the first two games of the season with at least 10 targets. He has not had more than seven targets in any game since the Raiders' Week 2 matchup against the Chargers. Meyers is dealing with an injury he suffered in Week 6, but is still the Raiders' top receiving option.
“I don't look at it on a week-to-week basis. I look at it over the season. You know, he's obviously our wide receiver one. And I know everybody that faces us in the coverage and in the in the attention that he commands, I think everybody else in the league knows that too," Kelly said.
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in on Graham!
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this take on Graham!