Raiders’ Graham Gets Candid on Devin White, Patrick Mahomes
LAS VEGAS, Nev.--No team in the National Football League has played the Kansas City Chiefs tougher at Arrowhead Stadium over the past two seasons than the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders are one bad snap and a made field goal from being 2-0 at Arrowhead over the past two seasons.
The Raiders' last two road games against the Chiefs have featured impressive defensive performances.
Watch Patrick Graham detail the matchup below
Q: Can you talk about Devin White's resurgence in that game against the Titans, what he did there and just how much he's kind of found his love of the game.
Graham: "You have to talk to him about the love of the game. I know he's a pleasure to be around. So that might speak to the love of the game there. But in terms of what he did in the game, he did everything we asked him to do. We asked him to press blocks. Those first three plays of the game were really impressive to me. Came downhill, press the there's a pair over there, tight ends over there, he pressed that, allowed for us to make the tackle. The second play, I think, he scraped over the top.
“And then the third play, on the third down, he scrapped over top and got the TFL. So, things that linebackers need to do, he was doing that. He was doing it fast and physical. Wow, listening to me in his ear with the green dot. I mean, it was impressive, but there's still room to grow. They'll all tell you that. But I was happy for him to have a good game last week. But he was already on to the next one that night when I tried to text him and say, 'Good game', He was like, 'On the next one, we got a lot to do.'"
Q: The interior the defensive line is always important, but Patrick Mahomes likes to escape up the gut a lot. So how much more emphasis will have to be on that position this week?
Graham: "A lot. It takes a full group, not even just 11 on the field. It takes the guys on the sideline seeing what they're seeing when they sub in, but the interior part, any elite quarterback, they could care less about edge rush. If you, I'm talking about poor edge rush, when it's just running past them, they'll just step up in the pocket. I learned that quick when I transitioned from college to the pros, and you're watching Peyton Manning and Tom [Brady] and those guys maneuver in the pocket.
“Any quarterback in this league, you got to affect them through the middle. And we got some guys that are stout in there for the run game. They have some quickness to be able to get on edges. We're just trying to get to that spot to make them uncomfortable. But that's most elite quarterbacks in the league. They're not looking to go out the back of the pocket. That's where the monsters are. I mean, I wouldn't go back there. If they're running four sixes and they're 260 pounds and six five. I mean, you go back there if you want to. I mean, I'm sure the ownership doesn't want them doing that."
