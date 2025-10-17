How the Raiders' Defense Continues to Improve
LAS VEGAS, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders have a solid interior defensive line thanks to the growth and development of several players -- especially Jonah Laulu.
Watch below to listen to Laulu's comments
Laulu's Rise
The Raiders have invested heavily in the defensive tackle position over the past three seasons. Las Vegas has used free agency and the NFL Draft to help bolster the position. The Raiders' front office has undergone several regime changes, with each regime valuing the position group.
One of the better moves the Raiders have made at the position over the past two seasons was the addition of defensive tackle Jonah Laulu, a Las Vegas native. Laulu has gradually grown into a contributor for the Raiders, especially this season, as he is on pace for a career year.
Shortly before practice on Thursday, Raiders Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham gave insight into Laulu's arrival in Las Vegas and his progress afterwards. Graham praised Laulu for a productive first seasons in the National Football League.
"I couldn't be happier with where Jonah is right now. We had him in the pro day, the local pro day, him being a local guy. We were impressed with him then. The Colts drafted him, then when they cut him, we got a chance to get him,” Graham said.
“I mean, on that pro day, without pads on obviously, he displayed the athleticism, the work ethic, everything that you want from a young defensive lineman. Good knee bend, played with his hands, had to clean up a few things, but it was a good project, one to work with. Then, when he got here, he was quiet at first, but you could see all the flashes. Sometimes, like with Robbie [Leonard] and his group, just instilling some confidence in him to make sure he understands that, like you could be a guy, you have all the tools."
The Raiders have a solid rotation of defensive tackles, and Laulu is one of the up-and-coming defenders. Laulu has remained a noteworthy part of the Raiders' defense that has played well this season. Las Vegas needs him to continue doing so, as the defensive line is a strength.
Laulu is a budding contributor for the Raiders who must continue developing under Graham and Defensive Line Coach Rob Leonard. As the season progresses, Laulu's growth is pivotal to the Raiders' success.
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in on Laulu!
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this take on Laulu!