WATCH: Raiders WR Jakobi Meyers Post Practice Moments Ago
HENDERSON, NV-- The Las Vegas Raiders have one of the most dependable, sure-handed wide receivers in the National Football League on their roster. Veteran wide receiver Jakobi Meyers registered over 1,000 yards last season, while not dropping a pass.
With the offseason well underway, the veteran wide receiver spoke on a variety of topics following Organized Team Activities.
You can watch the entire press conference below:
Raiders rookie cornerback Darien Porter spoke to the media following the Raiders' rookie mini camp. We have a partial transcript of what he said below.
Q: What's been your first impression of the rest of the rookie class? And what are some things that you have been able to do to build a little bit of camaraderie with the guys so far?
Porter: “Everyone's excited. There's a lot of juice going around. Everyone, yeah we made it to NFL, but now the thing is to stay here and make your mark here. So, everyone's flying around. Everyone's got really good energy. We've only been here for two days, but you're already starting to form those relationships that you can lean on those guys. So, I think it's really special and I think over this weekend we're going to keep growing.”
Q: Did you see Pete Carroll practicing his back pedal warmups? What do you think of him bringing that kind of enthusiasm to rookie minicamp?
Porter: “I think it's awesome to have your head coach out there giving you that one-on-one, or with the other cornerbacks, giving you those kinds of tips with his gloves on. He's out there working on his press. So, it's funny, but I really appreciate it. And to see that kind of energy at rookie minicamp early in the process is awesome.
Q: Was he talking to you when he was showing that?
Porter: “Yeah, me and the other corners. It wasn't just me, but yeah.”
Q: Did you know his reputation for kind of developing defensive backs before you got drafted here?
Porter: “Everyone knows what he did in Seattle with Richard Sherman, the Legion of Boom. I was a big fan of Pete Carroll. I grew up a USC fan, so I was watching him in the early to mid-2000s with USC. So, for me, it's kind of surreal to have this kind of come full circle for me. Now he's my head coach in the NFL, and I grew up watching USC, so it’s just crazy.”
