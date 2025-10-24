1 Thing Raiders WR Jakobi Meyers Would Benefit From
The moves the Las Vegas Raiders' new front office has made and not made are starting to be scrutinized a little heavier after a 2-5 start to the season.
How the Raiders Can Help Meyers
The Raiders and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers seem to be unable to come to an agreement on a new contract for the veteran. During the Bye Week, Meyers again stated his desire to be traded, making it clear that the two sides are far from being on the same page.
Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports recently listed several players around the National Football League that could benefit from a change of scenery. After recently doubling down on his trade request, Raders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers is a player Benjamin believes could use a change of scenery.
"If there's one pass catcher set to change teams before the deadline, it's probably Meyers, who sought a trade even before the Raiders sunk to 2-5 on the season. He may not be a massive needle mover as a possession receiver, but he still offers valuable depth and solid hands. Las Vegas may proclaim plans to win now, but Pete Carroll's operation just isn't clicking," Benjamin said.
Entering the Bye Week, Carroll explained how the Raiders' front office plans to handle the upcoming trade deadline. After seven games, the Raiders' front office and coaching staff has a pretty good idea of what they have--and do not have in their current roster.
There may not be many moves the Raiders can make.
"I don't think we approach it any differently because of the schedule and all. We're competing to get as good as we can possibly get, so we're looking for all opportunities, and as we watch what's happening, it seems really quiet right now in conversations or whatever's going on. But we take each opportunity as the next comp that we got," Carroll said.
"So, we're going after it. Johnny's [John Spytek] got his guys scouring the league and seeing everybody's players and practice squads and all that kind of stuff. We're just trying to get better. So, this doesn't change anything. I don't think the schedule will affect us with the bye coming up. It just gives us more time to work."
