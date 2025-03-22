Jakorian Bennett to Take Over as Raiders' CB1?
Jakorian Bennett had a solid season for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2024.
The second-year man out of Maryland posted 26 tackles and eight passes defended. According to Pro Football Focus, he was targeted 37 times and allowed only 18 receptions for 176 yards, not allowing a touchdown.
However, Bennett struggled with injuries again. He missed the last seven weeks of the season with a shoulder injury.
Bennett has several things to prove heading into his third season in the league. He must stay healthy because he is an effective player when he is on the field.
The Raiders have not made many significant moves at cornerback this offseason besides bringing in Eric Stokes. This may signal that they want to move forward with Bennett as a key contributor in their secondary.
Does this mean they want him to be their top cornerback? Or do they still want to improve at that position?
Unfortunately for Bennett, he has not given the Raiders a reason to believe he can stay on the field. He may have a healthy season in 2025, but through two seasons, he has not.
The Raiders would like Bennett to develop into their top cornerback. He has shown flashes of being that guy, but it has not all materialized.
As it stands, Las Vegas is probably better off adding a cornerback. A player like Will Johnson from Michigan would make sense with the No. 6 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Johnson has elite physical tools and a high football IQ and would give the Raiders a sure-fire star cornerback. It would resign Bennett to a CB2 role, but that may be best for the team.
Getting Patrick Graham back as defensive coordinator should be a boost for Bennett. He has played in his system for the two years of his career, so Graham already knows what he can bring to the team.
Bennett has all the tools to be a plus cornerback in the NFL. He has to stay healthy before he can be the team’s CB1.
For that reason, the Raiders should add to the cornerback position and let Bennett prove he can stay on the field.
