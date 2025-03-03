How Alabama's Jalen Milroe Opened Eyes at the NFL Combine
The biggest hole to fill for the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason is the quarterback position. The Raiders will have a chance of doing that in the 2025 NFL Draft.
They currently have the sixth overall pick but can move up if they feel that they have their guy at the top of the draft board. The Raiders have struggled at the quarterback position over the last couple of seasons.
Head coach Pete Carroll, general manager John Spytek, and Raiders minority owner Tom Brady will be the ones leading the charge to find the next franchise quarterback for the Silver and Black.
Carroll and Spytek had the chance to see a lot of different quarterbacks at the NFL Scouting Combine. Now, they have a better idea of what each prospect does well and what they need to work on. This will be key heading into the draft next month.
Our Hondo Carpenter talked about Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe having a good showing at the NFL combine on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"Jalen Milroe is really impressive. There were a lot of people that were pleasantly surprised at him," said Carpenter. "Very pleasantly surprised by him. His answers were tremendous, his knowledge was extremely impressive. I think the change in coaching maybe hurt him a little bit with Alabama. I will just leave it there."
"But Jalen Milroe impressed a lot of people. Just very good. In fact one of the team's asked Jalen Milroe a series of questions about what he was really good at, and he gave them answers. Then they asked him what can he could get better at. And his answer was How much time do you have?"
"A guy goes we are there interviewing Jalen Milroe and he is telling us all the areas he is working on right now, to which this team said to him are you not concerned pointing out those things to us."
"He said you should be concerned of any guy that comes in this room who has not played a down of NFL football and does not tell you he has weakness or that he is not working on them. Plus, that is an insult because that means he does not think you know how to watch the film. Phenomenal, he knocked it out of the park."
