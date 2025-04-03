NFL Draft: Raiders Should Target Michigan Star in Later Rounds
The Las Vegas Raiders are in a prime position to select Ashton Jeanty in the upcoming NFL draft with their high draft pick. After all, they need to revamp their ground game, and who better than a generational prospect who's shown he can carry a team on his back before?
In fact, he's the player most linked to them across many mock drafts. More likely than not, they'll use the sixth overall pick on the Boise State star. However, it isn't like that's the only direction they can go in, there are plenty of units on their roster that could benefit from an upgrade.
Most notably, they could use that pick to bolster their defense and empower that unit even more, solidifying it as one of the best in the NFL. Drafting someone like Jalon Walker to develop with Maxx Crosby could give their franchise direction as they lean on the defensive side of the ball.
Alternatively, let's say Shedeur Sanders is still available when they make their selection, they may opt to draft their potential franchise quarterback and live with the consequences. Either way, this is a deep running back class and they don't necessarily have to draft a running back in the first round.
The next pick the Raiders have is early in the second round, and they could use that or their third-rounder to draft a running back to compliment Raheem Mostert, who they signed out of free agency. One of the potential running back prospects they could target is University of Michigan star Donovan
Edwards.
In 2024, he carried the ball for 128 possessions which got him 589 yards and four touchdowns. While not the most efficient year for him, he's displayed better results given a bigger workload. Targeting him in later rounds gives him an opportunity to be a backup before taking over the starter role.
The Raiders traded for Geno Smith which will significantly improve their offense, and while Edwards wouldn't come in and have the same effect Jeanty would have, it does give the Raiders flexibility to use their high draft pick on their many positions of need.
