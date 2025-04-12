Is Jeremy Chinn an Upgrade at Safety for Raiders?
The Las Vegas Raiders were dealt a tough blow on the first day of free agency last month when safety Tre’von Moehrig left for the Carolina Panthers.
Moehrig had come on strong in the last two seasons for the Silver and Black, establishing himself as one of the team’s most consistent defensive players.
General Manager John Spytek moved quickly after that happened, signing former Washington Commanders safety Jeremy Chinn to a two-year, $16 million deal.
Chinn had a good season with the Commanders in 2024 after a solid few years with the Carolina Panthers. The Raiders hope he can replace Moehrig’s production in the secondary.
But is Chinn a potential upgrade from Moehrig? Let’s examine why he just might be.
Chinn totaled 117 tackles and seven tackles for loss, both career highs, along with three quarterback hits, a forced fumble, five passes defended, two sacks, and an interception last season.
Moehrig had 104 tackles, five for loss, three quarterback hits, a sack, and two interceptions in 2024.
Chinn is better in multiple statistical categories and makes significantly less money. He will earn $8 million per year, while Moehrig will make $17 million per year.
The Raiders are getting equal, if not better, production for a much cheaper price.
According to Pro Football Focus, Chinn earned a 69.0 overall grade for his performance in 2024. Moehrig earned a 67.5, earning lower marks in coverage than Chinn.
Chinn and Moehrig’s play styles are similar, as they are both cerebral, rangy safeties who can defend the run and thrive in coverage. However, Chinn may be a bit more versatile, as he has some linebacker tendencies to his game.
Moehrig played well next to Isaiah Pola-Mao, and Chinn should be able to as well. Their styles may mesh well, giving the Raiders an excellent safety duo.
While Chinn played on a better team than Moehrig’s Raiders, he may have had a better individual season than Moehrig.
Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham should love having a versatile defender like Chinn in his defensive secondary.
Many fans will miss Moehrig, but Chinn is an underrated player who found his footing in Washington last season.
He may make fans forget they even lost Moehrig.
Make sure to follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.