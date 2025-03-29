What Newest Raider White Adds to Defense
The Las Vegas Raiders added another piece to their defense this offseason, this time in the skillset of veteran linebacker Devin White. White and the Raiders franchise agreed to a one year deal.
The signing of White makes perfect sense for the Raiders when you take a deep dive into the connections he already has in Las Vegas. Not only did White play on the same team as Raiders minority owner Tom Brady, but general manager John Spytek was the one to bring White into the National Football League.
Since getting drafted as the fifth overall pick in the 2019 NFL NFL Draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, White has been a scary linebacker when he is healthy on the field. In his first five seasons with the Buccaneers, White collected 566 total tackles, averaging 113.2 per season.
White left Tampa Bay this past season, signing a deal with the eventual Super Bowl Champions, the Philadelphia Eagles. However, White never got a chance to dawn the Eagles uniform after getting released for missing the first four games of the season due to an ankle injury.
After getting picked up by the Houston Texans, White dropped 19 total tackles in seven games played for the franchise. The LSU product has shown he can be an elite defender when he is healthy, exactly what the Raiders need going into the new year.
The Raiders defense was middle of the pack in the NFL this past season, even with Maxx Crosby missing the most games of his career. With Crosby set to return as well as some of the other new faces joining the cause, White can be the experienced mind to pick in the locker room ahead of game preparations.
At the end of the day, White is a Super Bowl winning linebacker, and a former Pro Bowler. After losing the back to back Raiders leader in total tackles Robert Spillane earlier this offseason, White has a giant chance to earn his spot on the roster given the openness within the linebacker room.
The Raider Nation should have an open mindset given what White has shown in the past. If he is on the field every game throughout the next season, the signing could go down as one of the best for the franchise in the offseason.
