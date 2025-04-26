How JJ Pegues Fits with the Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders added two talented receivers, Dont'e Thornton from Tennessee and Jack Bech from Texas Christian. Thornton and Bech will be serviceable additions to a Raiders offense that sorely lacked talent at their offensive skill positions entering the draft.
Las Vegas added two offensive linemen in the middle rounds of the draft. Charles Grant and Caleb Rogers should help the Raiders solidify an offensive line with many moving parts. Darien Porter is one of the multiple cornerbacks the Raiders have added this season.
The Raiders' selection of Ashton Jeanty made cornerback their most pressing need. Porter's addition, and Eric Stokes' earlier in the offseason, should help stop the Raiders' bleeding at cornerback. Las Vegas impressively addressed its top needs in the draft.
John Spytek entered the fourth round still needing to add skill position players to the Raiders' offense, which he did with their first pick in the fourth round. Las Vegas did not have a fifth-round pick, but after selecting a defensive tackle with their second fourth-round pick, they did so again.
According to Daniel Harms of the Draft Network, "Pegues is one of the most versatile players in this draft, and while not on the same level as Travis Hunter, he will play both sides for a team at some point in his career. His value as a fullback in pass protection and short yardage will contribute to first downs and some touchdowns at the next level. He sees gaps and space well, which allows him to exploit seams along the offensive line as a defensive tackle," Harms said.
'Ole Miss did tons of stunting and looping against the run, which contributed to the loss of gap discipline, and trying to avoid blocks on Pegues’ part. He made an impact when he used his length to anchor in a gap paired with his first-step explosiveness. It’s inconsistent, but he can knife into gaps and cause havoc in the backfield when he times the jump right."
The Raiders were wise to add to their group of defensive tackles, as the unit could have been a liability for the defense had they suffered an injury or if Christian Wilkins could not return to form. Las Vegas now has a strong rotation of defensive tackles, after it was once a weakness.
Be sure you follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.