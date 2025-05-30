WATCH: Raiders LBs Coach Glenn Post-OTA Practice Moments Ago
HENDERSON, NV-- After losing several starting linebackers early in free agency, including one of the best linebackers in the league, the Las Vegas Raiders filled their roster with several talented linebackers, including Elandon Roberts and Devin White.
Following Organized Team Activities, Raiders Linebackers Coach John Glenn spoke about a long list of topics.
You can watch the entire press conference below:
Raiders punter A.J. Cole spoke shortly after OTAs. We have a partial transcript of what he said below.
Q: Congratulations on the new deal, how happy does it make you feel to be in here now for even longer, four more years?
AJ Cole: "Yeah, it's really exciting. The last couple years have had some pretty dark moments, and it's been rough. We've lost a lot of games, more than we feel like we should have, and so I'm really optimistic about the future of this organization and the leadership that's in place. And I feel good about the way we're headed, and I didn't want to miss that. And so, I'm excited to be here. I want to be a Raider for life, I've been pretty clear about that the whole time, and so I think both sides kind of wanted that in the negotiation. So, it's good that we got to a great place. And, yeah, I'm just really excited for the future now."
Q: Was it a smooth, easy process, did it take a while, how did that go?
Cole: "Yeah, I mean, it's one of those things where both sides kind of want the same thing, they just wanted it at different time periods and different financial spots. And I don't think it was by any means hostile or anything like that. It was just kind of a process we had to work through, you know how it is."
Q: Not that it would have made any difference either way, but the fact that it is under this new regime, have you sensed a difference here with this new regime and does that make it even better that now you're marching forward with that?
Cole: "I mean, to be completely honest with you, I haven't been this excited to come to work in a really long time. I'm having more fun playing football than I've had in quite a while, and showing up to work every day, it has been the easiest it's been. And so yeah, when you have the opportunity to sign a deal with a regime like that, and with people you really trust, and with an organization you truly feel like is headed in the right direction, it makes the process easier, for sure."
