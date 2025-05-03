The Las Vegas Raiders Are Moving on Up
The Las Vegas Raiders have significantly improved in more than one area on the roster. The Raiders used the NFL Draft to help bolster most of their significant needs. Las Vegas supplied their offense with the skill positions they lacked and their defense with serviceable free agents.
The Raiders added running back Ashton Jeanty to a group of running backs that struggled last season for various reasons. While the running backs that struggled last season were not solely at fault, the Raiders could not pass up on a talent like Jeanty at a position of such need.
Their addition of Jeanty, along with the rest of their NFL Draft and free-agent haul, should improve the Raiders' win total next season. While the Raiders still have plenty of room to improve a roster that still has many holes, they have gotten off to a positive start in John Spytek's first season.
David Helman of FOX Sports released updated power rankings following the completion of the NFL Draft. Helman ranked the Raiders as the 20th-best team in the National Football League. While this is only a power ranking, it is significantly higher than the Raiders have gotten lately.
"Geno Smith is good enough to raise the Raiders’ floor all on his own. Give him Ashton Jeanty and a couple new receiver options, and we could really have some fun. I am still concerned about the overall strength of Vegas' defense, but at least this team looks like it’ll be entertaining. Baby steps," Helman said.
The Raiders still have a long way to go to pull themselves out of the basement of the AFC West. However, after two consecutive drafts landed them two of the most talented offensive players to enter the league in recent memory, the Raiders are undoubtedly on the right track.
Las Vegas must continue to add to the roster the best way they can. Spytek simply needs to continue taking the level-headed approach he has been taking to things, which should bode well for the Raiders in the long run. The Raiders are not far from being a consistently competitive team.
