BREAKING: Raiders Make Notable Additions to Front Office
The Las Vegas Raiders have brought in two new faces to their front office: Brian Stark and Johnathon Stigall. Stark will serve as the team's new Assistant General Manager while Stigall assumes the role of Assistant Director of College Scouting.
Both Stark and Stigall have tremendous experience within the NFL, and both have been working inside the league for over a decade.
Stark spent the past 13 seasons working for the Denver Broncos before joining the Raiders. Starting out as a regional scout for the West Coast (2012-2014), Stark quickly moved his way up the ranks, evaluating the Western Region (2015) and eventually becoming a national scout for the team. Most recently, Stark worked as the Broncos’ director of college scouting from 2016 all the way up to last season.
Stark joined Denver following three seasons as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for Yale University (2009-2011), preceded by nine seasons in numerous different coaching jobs at San Diego State from 2000-2008. Throughout his 9 years at SDSU, he worked as the tight ends coach (2007-2008), director of football operations/recruiting coordinator (2000-2001, 2006) and passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach (2002-2005).
Prior to joining San Diego State, Stark spent the 2001 season as offensive program coordinator for the University of Washington. Additionally, Stark helped with the Huskies’ recruiting at the same time. He began his career with football at the University of Colorado (his alma mater), where he served as a student assistant and assistant recruiting coordinator from 1994 to 1998.
Stigall is now coming up on his 27th season working in the NFL and is joining the Raiders' organization after 11 seasons with the New York Jets. In New York, Stigall served as the team's national scout in 2024 after three seasons as a senior regional scout (2021-2023) and the prior eight years as an area scout (2014-2021).
Before becoming a scout for the Jets, Stigall worked as a scout, specializing in the Midlands and Southwestern regions for the Cleveland Browns from 2010 to 2013. He's also scouted for the Philadelphia Eagles (2006-2010), Miami Dolphins (2000-2006) and Chicago Bears (1999-2000).
Together, Stark and Stigall bring new perspectives and an experienced sense of the game to a promising Raiders' organization.
Please follow us on this evening on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr so you never miss another breaking news story again.
Sound off on this story on our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.