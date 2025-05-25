Carroll, Smith Aim to Pick Up Where They Left Off
Following the team's Organized Team Activities, Pete Carroll spoke about how smooth his transition back to football has been and how Geno Smith's arrival has helped make the process smoother. The two enjoyed plenty of success in Seattle and hope to do so in Las Vegas.
"It's really - it's been a natural transition. From the time we first contacted him and let him know that we were in on this deal and we were trying to see if we can make some sense of it, we were both excited about it. And so, I feel really like we are connected at the hip. We have so much background," Carroll said.
"I mean, it's not just the couple seasons that he played, it's all of the years that he was there. Because to me, coaching the next quarterback up is really, really crucial. And so, we spent a lot of time communicating and setting our priorities straight, staying on course, and he's just been a champion at that. And now he comes out the other end of that time frame, and he's an elite quarterback in the league. And so, what he brings to us is great confidence. He brings to me, I know that we're going to get great play out of his spot. So it's really easy to work that out."
Carroll credited John Spytek with doing what it took to get Smith to Las Vegas. Not only did the move help Carroll's transition, but it gave the Raiders a true starting quarterback after struggling at the position over the past couple of seasons.
"Yeah, I really feel so fortunate that we were able to get that done. John Spytek got it done for us because of all that he brings. To me, he's just been emblematic of what a leader should be, by his habits and by the way he brings himself every day. He's the first guy out here, he's the last guy to leave. It's really important to him that he stands for what leadership is all about, and he's a good football player too. He's looked great in practice so far. So, really excited about what he's bringing," Carroll said.
"Every game is a championship game. That's the only way we know how to look at it."
