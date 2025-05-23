Raiders Star Sounds Off on the Addition of Ashton Jeanty
The Las Vegas Raiders have had a transformational offseason on the offensive side of the ball. Earlier this season, they cleared house in their front office and revamped their offense via the NFL Draft.
The Raiders' draft haul was led by running back Ashton Jeanty, who they hope will be their primary back for many seasons.
After the Raiders' Organized Team Activities, Crosby spoke about his pre-existing connection with the talented running back. The two were connected before Jeanty was even drafted by the Raiders, which helped lead to Crosby's pre-draft text to Jeanty.
"Oh, he's been awesome. Ashton [Jeanty] is a great kid. I've been able to know him before he got drafted here. We have some of the similar people around us, shout out to Rubicon, all my guys over there. But he's a great kid, humble kid, I think, just the fact that a kid like him could have went anywhere in the country and decided to stay at Boise State and go out there and have the best year at running back, I think, arguably, he ever had," Crosby said.
Crosby continued, explaining how much he appreciates Jeanty's work ethic, which Crosby himself is often praised for. Crosby and Jeanty will be two of the Raiders' most significant pieces moving forward.
"But just shows the testament to the to the type of person he is. So, it's been awesome. It's only been a couple of weeks with him, but I love the kid, he's a hell of a worker, hell of a player, and excited to be teammates with him," Crosby said.
Jeanty is expected to be one of the best running backs to come into the league in many years following his stellar career at Boise State.
Lance Zierlein of NFL.com said, "Jeanty plays a position that has become devalued on draft day, but his unique talent and the resurgence of the run game in the NFL should force teams to reconsider that factor when weighing his value. He’s the ultimate yardage creator, with the talent and skill set to succeed independent of the quality of his blocking. Jeanty’s speed forces linebackers to flow hard outside, creating cutback lanes and chunk runs, while his vision, balance, and elusiveness get it done along the interior.
"The threat of what he can do on the ground should create ideal play-action opportunities for his team, allowing his next play-caller to, say, unburden a young quarterback or any other passer being asked to shoulder too much of the offense. He’s compact and muscular, but there could be some minor concern surrounding his massive workload in 2024. This top-flight running back is capable of becoming the face of an offense in a league where the pendulum might be swinging back to the running game. Jeanty has future All-Pro talent."
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr and talk to us about Jeanty's rookie season
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss Jeanty's rookie season.