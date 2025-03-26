Raiders GM John Spytek Off to a Productive Start
The Las Vegas Raiders' offseason has been filled with change, which is a positive after the past two seasons. The Raiders' new-look front office aims to assemble a new-look roster, with improved results. They have made moves in free agency that should help them accomplish that.
Before the start of free agency, Las Vegas' roster had its fair share of problems, as it lacked talent and depth at several positions. Losing nearly half their defensive starters early in free agency, the Raiders made almost an equal number of signings to compensate for the losses.
However, their trade with the Seattle Seahawks for Geno Smith may have been the move that establishes their offseason as a success. The Raiders have struggled mightily from the quarterback position over the past two seasons. Smith should help solve their QB issues.
Tyler Brooke of the 33rd Team recently graded the early offseason haul of every team in the American Football Conference. After losing several starters in free agency and trading for a starting-caliber quarterback, Brooke gave the Raiders a B for their early offseason moves.
"Pete Carroll and John Spytek have wasted no time making moves to try to turn the Las Vegas Raiders around, and they're doing so with solid self-awareness about how much ground the team can cover in the AFC West in 2025," Brooke said.
The Raiders' moves this offseason give them plenty of flexibility during the remainder of free agency and in the upcoming NFL Draft, as they have addressed most of their issues with at least serviceable talent.
"Trading for Geno Smith gave them a competent veteran starting quarterback who doesn't have to be the franchise guy forever and could even be a mentor if they take another quarterback in this year's draft. Meanwhile, extending Maxx Crosby while signing solid free agents like Alex Cappa and Jeremy Chinn gives them solid depth pieces that don't break the bank," Brooke said.
"Losing established veterans like Robert Spillane isn't ideal, but at least the Raiders made the kind of moves a team trying to build with a long-term vision would make instead of trying to fix everything all at once with desperation signings."
Ensure you follow us on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story from SI again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.