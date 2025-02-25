WATCH: Everything Las Vegas Raiders GM John Spytek said from the NFL Combine
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.--The Las Vegas Raiders arrived in Indianapolis yesterday, ready to hit the ground running as they attempt to get the storied Silver and Black back on the right track.
New coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Spytek are here in search of the next great generation of players for Raider Nation as they interview and evaluate hundreds of the top players eligible for the 2025 NFL Draft.
General Manager John Spytek addressed the media moments ago, and we have everything he said for you.
You can watch the entirety of that press conference, over 20 minutes, below.
Spytek addressed numerous topics that are sure to grab the attention of the Raiders' faithful.
He addressed such topics as:
- Evaluate the team's current crop of free agents and assess their future and potential value to the franchise.
- A new contract for Maxx Crosby?
- The 2025 NFL Draft QB class.
- Evaluating the current Raiders QBs already on the roster with Aidan O'Connell, Gardner Minshew, and Carter Bradley.
- The use of artificial intelligence (AI) and the Raiders scouting and game planning moving forward.
- Explaining his NFL Draft philosophy of best player available vs. need.
- The impact of Tom Brady and his level of communication with the new Raiders' minority owner.
- He discussed his relationship with Pete Carroll and his impact on Spytek and the locker room.
- The impression of TE Brock Bowers.
- An honest discussion of re-signing players.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.