The Most Significant Storyline of the Raiders' OTAs
The Las Vegas Raiders added one of the best running backs to enter the National Football League in many years during the NFL Draft. Las Vegas also added multiple weapons on offense via the draft and what appears to be serviceable players at positions of need on defense.
After adding John Spytek as their general manager and Pete Carroll as their head coach, Las Vegas also traded for veteran quarterback Geno Smith. The move instantly upgraded one of the worst quarterback rooms in the league.
Jacob Infante of the Pro Football Network listed one critical storyline for every team in the league, heading into Organized Team Activities. He believes the relationship between Carroll and Smith is undoubtedly the most significant storyline to watch during OTAs for the Raiders.
"The Las Vegas Raiders made headlines by hiring Pete Carroll and trading for Geno Smith — a duo that spent five seasons together in Seattle," Infante said.
"Las Vegas likely won’t be a playoff team this year, but this minicamp will show how well Carroll’s system translates to a roster that still needs a few more pieces. The 2025 season could be a soft launch for a more serious push in 2026."
Following Organized Team Activities, Carroll spoke about his relationship with Smith. This is a relationship that has been ongoing for many years. The two have experienced many highs and lows together, but Smith played the best football of his career under Carroll.
“I really feel so fortunate that we were able to get that done. John Spytek got it done for us because of all that he brings. To me, he's just been emblematic of what a leader should be, by his habits and by the way he brings himself every day. He's the first guy out here, he's the last guy to leave. It's really important to him that he stands for what leadership is all about, and he's a good football player, too. He's looked great in practice so far. So, really excited about what he's bringing," Carroll said.
The Raiders have had instability at head coach and quarterback over the past three seasons. Carroll and Smith give the Raiders a chance to find what they have been missing recently.
