NFL Insider Has a Problem with Former Raiders HC's Ouster
The Las Vegas Raiders will enter this season with their third head coach in the last three seasons. However, things could have been very different had the situation not deteriorated with former Head Coach Jon Gruden.
Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk analyzed the chances that Las Vegas' former head coach will be able to make a return to the league.
Florio noted that "there are two complications for Jon Gruden" if he hopes to return to the National Football League's head coaching ranks one day.
“Complication one is the thing that caused him to leave the Raiders organization during the 2021 season: the emails that were leaked by someone to the Wall Street Journal. When that did not get him to walk away, the second batch that went to the New York Times did the trick. Inappropriate emails that he sent years before he was the coach of the Raiders. He was working at ESPN at the time," Florio said.
“The other potential impediment is his ongoing lawsuit against the NFL, which is still pending before the Nevada Supreme Court on the question of whether or not he will have to go to arbitration or be able to litigate in open court, the question of who ordered the "code red." Who took him out with these supposedly secret documents from the Washington [Commanders] investigation?"
Florio does not believe that any other teams in the league want to hire Gruden, likely due to the things revealed in his emails.
“I think the first thing would probably not be an impediment if somebody wanted to hire him. The second thing that makes it a little harder. I have a feeling the league would frown upon someone hiring Jon Gruden to be a head coach," Florio said.
"As I have said many times, it is an important question, because somebody undermined the integrity of the 2021 season by taking him out five weeks in. They could have done this in June and given the Raiders a chance to hire a coach for the 2021 season, or they could have said, 'We are going to wait until the end of the season. We are not going to undermine the integrity of the season by forcing this guy out five weeks in.'"
"They still made it to the Wild Card round and almost beat the [Cincinnati] Bengals, who went to the Super Bowl without Jon Gruden. What would they have done had they had Jon Gruden the whole year?"
