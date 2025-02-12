Raiders' Maxx Crosby, Former Coach Jon Gruden Have Heart-to-Heart
The Las Vegas Raiders have one, if not the best defensive players in the National Football League. Maxx Crosby since entering the league has gotten better each season and his work ethic is unlike anyone's in the league. Crosby's message is simple, getting better by one percent each day has gone a long way for him since entering the NFL.
But before coming into the NFL no one believed he could have been the star he is now. Crosby played his college ball at Eastern Michigan. Crosby went unnoticed during his time there and he was not a big name coming out of college, even at his position.
There was only one team and coach that took a chance on him and that is all Crosby needed to turn into the player and man he is now.
Former Raiders head coach Jon Gruden selected Crosby in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. Gruden took a chance on Crosby and it was a big one for the Raiders.
Crosby and Gruden sat down and did some catching up in a recent interview where they cleared the air about Gruden almost cutting Crosby.
"I been beat-up a lot in my life," Gruden told Crosby. "But I mean they called me and said you were going to cut Maxx Crosby. I go what? He said yeah, he came on our show and said you were going to cut him."
"So, I want to clarify this to everybody, our tackles, our offensive linemen were not allowed to cut our defense linemen below the legs in quick protection. So, I told the D-line since we are not gonna ever block low do not jump up and bat the balls down. But you [Crosby] did not listen. You jumped up and batted the nine balls in one practice."
"And finally, I said if you bat one more ball down, I am gonna cut your a--, meaning we were going to cut your legs out."
"For five years I illegitimately thought you meant you were going to cut me on the field," Crosby told Gruden. "So, I did not know that. I thought that was what you meant in the moment. So, I was like we are in practice you know me I cannot help myself, so I am going balls to the wall, and you scream in front of everybody I am going to cut your a**. And I am thinking like probably called CJ, I am probably getting released this afternoon."
"I apologize. I mean I would not be here without you."
