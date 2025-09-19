Raiders Set for Another Challenging QB Duel
The Las Vegas Raiders have yet another quality opponent on the schedule as they travel to face the Washington Commanders.
Doubt Surrounds Raiders' Chances
Ali Bhanpuri of NFL.com believes the Raiders are in for a long day on Sunday. He predicted a loss for the Raiders. The Raiders being doubted is not new to them, and their performance on Monday night warrants the doubts surrounding them heading into Sunday's road game.
“The Raiders enter this cross-country affair on short rest, needing to rebound after a brutal offensive outing on Monday night. So far, Vegas has been unable to unlock rookie Ashton Jeanty, who ranks bottom-five among backs in several rushing efficiency metrics," Bhanpuri said
“The lack of a functioning ground game has unsurprisingly put undue pressure on Geno Smith and his bevy of No. 2 receivers, as well as the team's defense (which has played admirably thus far). If Jeanty stalls again this weekend, I'm worried the same could be true for Geno -- particularly against a Commanders defense that ranks second overall in pressure percentage through Week 2 (48.1%, per NGS).
Bhanpuri noted that although the Commanders would surely prefer to start Jayden Daniels, Marcus Mariota is a solid backup option. While there is a difference between the two, it may or may not be a significant on, according to Bhanpuri.
"Washington, meanwhile, is bouncing back from a lopsided prime-time loss of its own, and potentially without reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels (knee). Marcus Mariota would get the start in Daniels' absence, which, while a step down, perhaps isn't as steep of one as it might seem,"
Bhanpuri said.
"In three appearances for the Commanders last year, Mariota went 34-of-44 passing, with a 4:0 TD-to-INT ratio, 92 rushing yards, and one rushing score."
Before practice earlier this week, Raiders Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham elaborated on the task at hand. Regardless of which quarterback plays, the Raiders must be prepared.
“I don’t want to sell either one of those players short. They are each individuals, so my job is to be prepared for both of them. And then I give the players as much information that's needed. So, I mean, they're different,” Graham said.
“I've never had quarterback that's all the same. I mean, you talk about two guys with number two pick in the draft when they came out. So, the skill sets, they're high, I'll put it that way. And then we got to adjust from there.”
