Former Raiders Star Opens Up About Henry Ruggs
Over three years after former Las Vegas Raiders first-round pick Henry Ruggs was arrested for felony Driving Under the Influence resulting in death, the topic of Ruggs is still a sensitive one.
Ruggs was released from the Raiders immediately following a crash that resulted in the death of Tina Tintor. He would agree to a plea, sending him to prison for a sentence ranging from 3 to 10 years. Ruggs will be eligible for parole in 2026.
Former Las Vegas Raider and Ruggs' teammate at Alabama Josh Jacobs went on The Pivot to discuss the situation, his relationship with Ruggs, and the possibility of Ruggs returning to the league.
"See, I got goosebumps, bro, you brought that up. I still talk to Henry. So Henry still called me. We still like, you know, I'm still helping out and all of them, type of things, his wife and his daughter, like, all of that. Like, we still, we still connected. I know his whole family, you know, he's from Alabama. He played with me Alabama."
"His mama and them taught me how to bowl like, you know, I'm saying like, it's real, it's real love on a deeper level when it comes to Ruggs and the sad part about it was, we talked about going out that night. It wasn't nowhere, crazy. Went to Top Golf, you feel me like he, he literally told me. He's like, man, you coming?"
"I'm like, Yeah, I'm gonna go. It got late. I'm like, Man, I'm not gonna step and then I'm getting woken up to my lawyers calling me, like, tell Ruggs, we got him, we gonna represent him and I'm like, what you talking about? And then I'll go on social media. And I'm like, whoa. So the first thing that happened to me, I'm like, bro, it ain't no way. So I instantly get mad, and then when I started finding out more about the story and, like, how you know they were supposed to be racing, I'm like, who was he with? But he was with his family."
"So I went to his house. I had some words with some of with some people over there. And I'm just like, man, like, y'all gotta understand, bro. Like, he the breadwinner of the family, he's the one changing all your life, everybody, you know, I'm saying, and then, not only that, he's a good kid. He's never, never been in trouble. I've never seen him do nothing crazy, like he was just one of them guys that had a very, very unfortunate situation, and something happened, a decision that he made, you know, and that's what hurt me the most, because I'm like, man, he ain't somebody that you would look at and be like, bro, you deserve this to happen to you."
"You know, like, I'm like, man, like, so for me, it hurt a lot, but keeping up with a man and hearing them talk, it bring me spirits, because he always positive. He's positive about everything. Man, like, he's training. They got him, they let him train and things like that. So I'm like, You come out. Man, I don't know if you will get a chance. I've been talking to some people for him like they've been saying that a couple of teams was willing to give him a chance. I'm like, when you get that chance, man, you better not ever."
"Don't look back. Don't look back and prove prove to yourself and prove to everybody that that one decision don't define you and who you are as a man, you know, and that was my biggest thing for when it came to Ruggs."
