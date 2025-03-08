Geno Smith Will Feel at Home in Raiders Offense
For those too young to remember, Geno Smith at West Virginia was special. While Tavon Austin has a legendary highlight tape and Pat White remains a school legend, what Smith did under HC Dana Holgorsen was must watch TV.
In Las Vegas, Smith returns to a similar, shotgun based offense under Chip Kelly with the backing of Pete Carroll to see perhaps the best production of his career. While the Raiders will need to add more talent around Smith, don't count out the Raiders offense in 2025.
Brian Baldinger isn't, supporting Smith during a recent television appearance, breaking down why he may succeed in Las Vegas.
I agree with him. The Raiders offensive line was grossly underrated in 2024, stifled by certain elements. With Jackson Powers-Johnson expected to return to his natural center position on a permanent basis with the release of Andre James, he should erase the errors made as a rookie.
If the Raiders do end up drafting Ashton Jeanty, the team will have a running back dangerous enough to open up passing lanes for their receivers. Brock Bowers was a standout performer in 2025, resetting the NFL rookie record books, and Jakobi Meyers had an underrated year, filling in well after Davante Adams' departure.
If Jeanty is the route they go in the first, I would suggest adding another receiver. Perhaps Iowa State's Jayden Higgins or Utah State's Jalen Royals. Maybe another speed threat like Tulane's Mario Williams or one of Colorado's several speedsters.
Regardless, Smith is coming off a three-year stretch where he threw for over 12,000 yards and 71 touchdowns. Yes, he did throw too many interceptions last year but he was in a pass happy offense with a wet paper towel for an interior offensive line.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba blew up with Smith as his quarterback and do not be surprised if the team makes a move for former Seahawk Tyler Lockett to give Smith another trustworthy option.
If Smith does not work it, all you spent was a third but the more I think about this move, I like it. Smith is many things, scared is not one of them. He's a scrambler, a gunslinger, and the man with the mentality needed to eclipse names like Mahomes, Herbert, and Nix. It's up to Kelly to design the offense to do it.
