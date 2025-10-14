Raiders’ Carroll Breaks Down What’s Missing on the O-Line
One of the biggest concerns coming into the season was the Las Vegas Raiders offensive line. The Raiders' offensive line did not start the season off on a hot start.
They were not playing good football, and they needed to change that. It was out of their control when guard Jackson Powers-Johnson missed a game, and then their star left tackle, Kolton Miller, got injured, and he is now down for a lot of games.
Head coach Pete Carroll and the rest of the Riaders coaching staff had to move to the next man mentality, even with a massive loss like Miller. The good news for the Raiders is that they got Powers-Johnson back, and they have gotten a major boost from backup tackle Stone Forsythe.
Pete Carroll on Raiders Offensive Line
"Stone's [Forsythe] got a challenge," said Raiders head coach Pete Carroll. "He's been a backup for a while. He started a handful of games, a dozen games or something like that, whatever it is. And so, he's got to just keep going and keep battling. We got to keep helping him properly, and he really gives you everything he's got preparation wise, smarts wise, technique wise. He's stepping and kicking the way you're supposed to, and he's got to survive."
"It's hard. And look, there was a portion in the game where the pass rush, really, all of a sudden was a big deal, and then we put it to rest. In the second half, it wasn't a factor much, but there was a spurt in there where they were really hot and we were struggling a little bit, and we didn't give up a sack in the second second half."
Carroll also talked about center Jordan Meredith and his game as of late.
"He was really solid. He's been solid throughout. There's times he gets in situations with enormous guys, and sometimes he's battling up against it. But most of that is we have to be right, to be really, really precise about the way we help each other and in our footwork and all that so we don't create the little voids in there that can give guys penetration opportunities. But he's doing really well. He's a really solid player for us."
