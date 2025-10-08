Analyzing the Play of Raiders QB Geno Smith
The Las Vegas Raiders are a team desperately searching for answers. Las Vegas' busy offseason has not translated to improved play or results early this season. The Raiders hope to turn things around, but they need Geno Smith to play a better brand of football moving forward.
That may be easier said than done, as the Raiders' roster and health situation has taken a few significant blows recently. Las Vegas' front office has a few challenging decisions on the roster.
Breaking Down Smith's Play
After nine interceptions in the team's first five games, there is no more denying that the Raiders have a quarterback problem. Although things could change over the second half of the season, Las Vegas has to find a way to get better performances from the quarterback position.
Still, Carroll seems to have little issues with what he has seen from Smith since the start of the season. Smith currently leads the National Football League in interceptions and has largely struggled over the season's first five games. It is fair to say Smith has singlehandedly lost multiple games.
Following the Raiders' loss, to the Indianapolis Colts, Carroll took a moment to analyze Smith's performance. Carroll has no doubt when it comes to Smith's abilities, despite his rocky start with the Silver and Black.
"G [Geno Smith] was solid. The play when the guy jumps in the neutral zone, he's got a chance to throw a ball in the end zone there because we got a penalty situation. And he had a guy open, he made a great, I think would have been a great throw, ball got tipped up and turns into a game-changing interception," Carroll said.
“ It's unfortunate, sometimes that happens, and his response is he sees the guy in the neutral zone, so he knows he has the freedom to make the play. I don't know that would have changed him any because he had the right read, and he was throwing the right guy. The guy knocked the ball up in the air. It wasn't the guy that jumped that got the ball tipped up, but that's a huge play because it's 14-3, we're going in right then and feeling pretty good. But G's just got to keep doing it. He's got to stay with it.
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this take