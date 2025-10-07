Pinpointing Raiders' QB Geno Smith's Most Pressing Issue
The Las Vegas Raiders' quarterback situation is one of the team's most pressing issues for the third consecutive season. In a league that is well-known for being quarterback-driven, the Raiders are seemingly still stuck in quarterback purgatory, after believing Geno Smith would fix things.
Assessing Smith's Play
The Raiders' 1-4 start has been mired by Smith's play, as he has thrown nine interceptions through five games. Las Vegas' prized offseason addition has largely fallen flat through the season's first five games. Las Vegas has many other issues, but Smith is undoubtedly its largest.
Following the Raiders' loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll noted that he does not think Smith is trying too hard. Regardless, Smith must turn things around, as one more loss spell doom for the Raiders' 2025 season.
“That's your work. I think it's hard. I think it's been hard. It hasn't been easy. It's been tough to get the big plays in the last couple weeks that give you the easy scores. Even go back to the Commanders game – we exploded a bunch of times in that game. All of those other plays, you don't have to call in between there," Carroll said.
Carroll noted that Smith's task with the Raides is a challenging one, as he wants to play well but has not done so yet. Worsening matters is the fact that Smith now must find a way to be successful without his starting tight end and starting left tackle, a challenging task for any quarterback.
Still, the Raiders are filled with professionals. Getting the job done through the difficulties that arise are a part of the job Smith and his teammates have.
"It's hard, and he cares so much and it's so important to him to try to come through for everybody else, and he wants to play well and all that. You just have to – in my mind, you have to wash out the ball that gets tipped. That play shouldn't have happened. It should never have been there. So we throw the ball into a little coverage there and a guy gets the pick. You can't make excuses for me. Just got to live with it and grow and see if we can eliminate them," Carroll said.
