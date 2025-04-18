Analyst Provides Clarity on Raiders Controversy
The Las Vegas Raiders have some of the most passionate fans in the NFL.
Whether the team wins or loses, fans will show up to support the Silver and Black. If anyone says anything negative about their beloved team, they will be sure to respond.
That includes ESPN NFL reporter Adam Schefter, whom fans have accused of showing disdain for. Apparently, this is something that fans have been upset with Schefter about for years.
But Schefter wants to clear the air and let Raider Nation know he does not hate the Silver and Black. He joined defensive end Maxx Crosby on the latest episode of his podcast, The Rush, to clarify.
“It comes from my days when I was a Denver Post reporter,” he said. “I went to work at the NFL Network, and I reported that Al Davis was firing Art Shell, and Al Davis released a statement that said, ‘Adam Schefter is a false rumor monger, and he wouldn’t know whether we’re firing Art Shell. He was like, ‘He works in Denver.’ So, Al Davis, who, by the way, I’ve had many great conversations with, I remember him taking me up to his room at the owner’s meetings and showing me his weight room that he had set up. We talked about a lot of different things at various points.
But, in this one particular release, he put out there that I covered the Broncos, don’t trust anybody from Denver, even though I’m from New York, and I was only in Denver for a newspaper. So, I think there’s this idea in Raider land that I hate them. I don’t hate the Raiders. I love Maxx. I don’t root against teams. I root for people. There are people that I like, and there have been a lot of people that I like who have come through that organization that I’ve rooted for over time. It’s not like that at all.”
With the 2025 NFL Draft just around the corner, fans will follow Schefter’s reporting for the latest on the Raiders’ selections.
Hopefully, they now know that there is no ill will towards the organizations from one of the top reporters in the game.
You can watch the full podcast episode here.
