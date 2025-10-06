Maybe Everyone Owes Raiders QB Aidan O'Connell an Apology
Few players on the Las Vegas Raiders have experienced as many highs and lows over the past two seasons than quarterback Aidan O'Connell. O'Connell was thrown to the wolves his rookie season after the Raiders' Jimmy Garoppolo experiment failed miserably.
Flawed But Underrated
O'Connell entered this season, his third in the league, with his third offensive coordinator and third head coach. There are not many fourth-round quarterbacks who could overcome that, and more, while doing much better than O'Connell has.
The third-year quarterback was 7-10 as a starter, with several performances that left much to be desired. However, O'Connell also played well enough to nearly win double digit games as a starter and doing so without much of a supporting cast.
In this latest defeat, Smith endured his third multi-interception game of the season, tossing two into the arms of Indy defenders. Both were compounded by the Colts scoring a touchdown on the ensuing possessions, further fueling the blowout," Sullivan said.
During his time in the lineup, O'Connell's shortcomings and his flaws drew the ire of many, as he was still a work in progress before his injury. Still, O'Connell never looked as bad as Smith has. Smith is nearly halfway to O'Connell's loss total, despite having more talent than O'Connell.
Smith is on a historical pace to start his tenure with the Raiders. Although O'Connell was not a world-beater, the Raiders' 1-4 start makes it undeniable that he received an unfair amount of criticism for the Raiders' struggles.
"Smith's turnovers turning into points for the opposition have been a theme throughout his brutal start with the Raiders. Thus far, he's tossed nine interceptions. Seven of those picks have resulted in scoring drives by the intercepting team to a total of 35 points (four touchdowns and three field goals)," Sullivan said.
"Smith's nine interceptions are tied for the second-most by a Raiders quarterback through his first five games with the franchise since 1970. He joins Josh McCown (2007) and Kerry Collins (2004) in that no-so-illustrious group, who are only looking up to Jay Schroeder (1988). Given that, it's not out of bounds to talk about Smith's tenure with the Raiders getting off to one of the worst starts in the team's history. "
As Smith struggles to succeed in similar situations as O'Connell faced as a rookie and second-year player, it is clear that O'Connell unfairly took too much of the blame.
