Analyzing the Performance of a Critical Part of the Raiders
Unlike last season, the Las Vegas Raiders entered their first preseason game with their starting and backup quarterback positions already solidified. Las Vegas finally has a quality starting quarterback in Geno Smith and a dependable reserve option in Aidan O'Connell.
The Raiders have seen O'Connell continue to grow and evolve as a quarterback, after they drafted him in the fourth round and have repeatedly called on him to start for them since his rookie season. O'Connell has had his growing pains, as should be expected from a quarterback in his position.
Those growing lessons and teachable moments continue, as O'Connell has used training camp to continue developing. The Raiders' first preseason game was another chance for him to continue his growth.
He threw for 205 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions, while completing 18 of his 30 pass attempts.
Following the Raiders' matchup against the Seahawks, Pete Carroll shared his thoughts on O'Connell.
"He's been doing a really nice job. I anticipated that he would play a good, strong game. I thought that he did have a couple plays, I thought our tempo we needed to pick up. I thought we lost a bit of our edge, tempo-wise, just taking a lot of time at the line of scrimmage," Carroll said.
"If you notice, the second half, it wasn't like that. He adjusted. Chip [Kelly] got on it and he looked a lot better. I thought he threw the ball well and there were a couple plays he would like back. He missed a touchdown pass that we came back and threw later in the game, same play, and he just misread something. So, I'm pleased with what he's doing, really am."
O'Connell was much more critical of his performance
The third-year quarterback knows he must improve upon the mistakes he made against Seattle.
“Not as good as I hoped it would. It’s frustrating because I’ve had a good camp so far, so disappointed in how I played. Obviously, can’t turn the ball over and have to stay ahead of the sticks to help the team and not turn the ball over,” O’Connell said.
“Obviously, the goal is to find No. 4 (Shedrick Jackson) the first time. I was hoping to make a better impression in this first game, but that’s why we have next week, we’ll come back, fix our mistakes, and get better.”
“I thought I could have done a better job at getting the ball out of my hands and staying ahead of the sticks. I was holding onto the ball too much, not helping the guys out, so it was on me. Just have to do a better job, and the offensive line is working on that stuff. Have to get the ball out of my hands.”
