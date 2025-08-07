One Rookie to Watch in Raiders' First Preseason Game
The Las Vegas Raiders have plenty of reason to be excited after an eventful offseason. Las Vegas had one of the best draft hauls of any team in the National Football League, adding quality talent at positions of significant need. Las Vegas has already begun seeing the fruits of their draft haul.
The Raiders desperately needed to add to their group of skill position players at the start of the offseason. They did so in a major way, adding talented players in the draft and free agency. Las Vegas has undoubtedly improved on paper and on the field.
It has already been apparent in training camp that the Raiders have found several contributors in their batch of rookies. Soon, the rest of the league will get to see what has become more and more obvious at Raiders training camp: Las Vegas may have found multiple foundational pieces.
Mason Cameron of Pro Football Focus listed one rookie from each of the upcoming preseason games to watch this week. He named Raiders rookie wide receiver Dont'e Thornton as that player for the Raiders' preseason matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.
"Vegas needed more explosiveness at wide receiver after finishing 30th in PFF receiving grade (66.5) at the position last season, and they may have found it in Dont’e Thornton Jr. The fourth-round pick out of Tennessee boasts a size-speed profile that challenges defenses, and he’s already turning heads early in camp," Cameron said.
"At 6-foot-5 with 4.3 speed, Thornton projects as a serious downfield threat in this revamped Raiders offense. That should pair well with Geno Smith, who thrives on deep shots, as his 92.5 PFF passing grade on throws of 10-plus yards ranked top-five at the position last season."
Thornton Impresses in Camp
In camp, Thornton has regularly made difficult catches over the middle of the field, along the sidelines, and in the endzone. He has shown hands and speed that are rarely found in a player his size.
In combination with Jakobi Meyers, Brock Bowers, Michael Mayer, and Ashton Jeanty, it will be hard for defenses to focus primarily on Thornton. This will allow him to make an impact. Smith and Chip Kelly will likely continue to find ways to get him the ball.
However, it is unclear how much that will happen in the first preseason game.
